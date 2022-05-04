UPDATE: Missing woman with diabetes traced | Loop Barbados

Update: May 5, 2022

Pearl Carmen Marshall who was reported missing on Monday, May 2, 2022, has been found and is safe. She returned to her residence on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, according to police.

[Original story]

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Pearl Carmen Marshall.

The 90-year-old of Birch Path, Pinelands, St Michael was reported missing by her grandson Chad Marshall.

The elderly woman reportedly left home about 3 pm on Monday, May 2 and has not returned.

At the time of her disappearance, she was dressed in a floral skirt, a white blouse, and blue and white sneakers. She was also carrying a handbag with a floral pattern.

Police report that Marshall is 5 feet 6 inches tall, slim, and has a dark complexion. She has short grey hair, a slight beard and wears dentures.

Marshall is a diabetic who requires insulin. She is known to travel to Bridgetown on her own on a regular basis, returning home around 7 pm.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Pearl Carmen Marshall is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.