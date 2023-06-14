UPDATE: Missing 22-year-old woman traced Loop Barbados

[Update: 11:22 am]

Aaleyah Massiah-Cox, 22 years, of #80 Tent Bay, St Joseph who was reported missing has been traced and is safe.

The Administration of The Barbados Police Service thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.

[Original published: Tuesday, June 13 at 9 am]

Police ask for help locating Aaleyah Massiah-Cox

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing woman, Aaleyah Massiah-Cox, 22 years, of #80 Tent Bay, St Andrew.

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim build, clear complexion, and wears a wig with green to the front.

At the time of her disappearance, Aaleyah was seen wearing a black and white dress and green and black shoes. She has a tattoo of an “AK gun”, a marijuana leaf and the words ” Few Words” on her left hand as well as a tattoo of a lion on her left leg.

Aaleyah left home around 7 pm on Monday, June 5, and has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aaleyah Massiah-Cox, is asked to contact the District ‘F’/Belleplaine Police Station at 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.