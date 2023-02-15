UPDATE: Minister confirms flights at GAIA resume; lights fix underway Loop Barbados

[Update: 10 am, February 15, 2023]

The Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) reopened today, February 15, around 6 am as promised, however, work to rectify the faulty edge lights circuit continues at this time.

Giving an update to Loop News this morning at 10 am, Tourism and International Transport Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill said flights have resumed.

“We reopened and the British Airways flight that was parked on the ground departed Barbados sometime just after 9:00 this morning. The American Airlines flight that didn’t leave Miami is on its way to Barbados. The Virgin Atlantic which was due to land from London, it went to Antigua and it’s coming in this afternoon, and then to pick up passengers and go to the UK (United Kingdom).”

As it pertains to the advancement of the work to fix the issue and address the cause of the fault, he said, “I can’t give any further updates on the other technical and operational aspects of the fault.

“We will update you again later, [but for now] they are working on the fault still.”

He once more expressed gratitude again to the tourism stakeholders who came forward, “We thank the hoteliers for their cooperation in facilitating the accommodation of the passengers.”

[Original story: 7:37 pm, February 14, 2023]

Twelve flights at Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) impacted by faulty runway edge lights circuit.

Stuck in Barbados for Valentine’s night, the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) and other stakeholders are working assiduously to accommodate the impacted persons who were to depart on the affected six departing flights.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill said at 5:40 pm today, February 14, 2023, “I received a report from the Grantley Adams International Airport of a faulty runway edge lights circuit. This will impact incoming and departing flights at GAIA beginning this evening, Tuesday February 14, 2023. The electrical team at the airport is currently assessing the situation to see where the fault occurred.

“As a consequence, the Civil Aviation Department issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) to alert the airlines and air operators of the issue and advise them of the runway closure.”

Despite the issue, “teams at the airport were able to work quickly to facilitate the departures of Air Canada (AC 963) and British Airways (BA 254) this evening and I can report that they left safely.”

Gooding-Edghill said on reviewing the schedule, the following six incoming flights will be impacted this evening.

They are:KLM 781BW 408 (Caribbean Airlines)BW 417 (Caribbean Airlines)VS 188 (Virgin Atlantic)VS 131 (Virgin Atlantic)AA 1853

The following six outgoing flights will also be impacted:BA 2154BW 409 (Caribbean Airlines)KLM 781BW 417 (Caribbean Airlines)VS 188 (Virgin Atlantic)VS 132 (Virgin Atlantic)

“As I stated earlier, the electrical teams on the ground are working assiduously to assess and repair the damage, and another report will be issued tomorrow morning.”

The hope is to have the airport reopened tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15 at 6:06 am to inbound and departing flights.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding and assure you that returning functionality to the runway edge lights circuit is our top priority,” added Minister Gooding-Edghill.