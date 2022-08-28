Update: Met Office continues to monitor system east of Barbados Loop Barbados

[Update: Sunday, August 28 at 9 am]

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor an area of disturbed weather embedded within the monsoon trough about 1400 miles east of Barbados.

This system remains disorganized and is still not expected to change much in terms of its structure as it tracks west-northwestward around 10-15mph over the next few days.

Over the past 24 hours extended forecast tracks have been persistent in a projected track well north of Barbados by late next week.

The next update will be issued by at 6 pm on August 28.

[Original publication: Friday, August 26 at 9:53 pm]

Met Office warns we are heading in to peak Hurricane Season now

Barbadians are being warned to remember, “We are entering the peak of the hurricane season and the public is asked to ensure that their hurricane preparedness checklists have been completed” to ensure they are in a state of readiness.

This comes from the Barbados Meteorological Services.

At the moment, the Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring an area of disturbed weather embedded within the monsoon trough about 2550 KM or 1585 Miles east of Barbados.

This system remains disorganized and is not expected to change much over the next few days as it moves very slowly westward to westnorthwestward. Extended forecast tracks at this time takes the system well north of Barbados by late next week however, the Met Office is strongly recommending that the public listens for daily updates over the weekend and early next week.