UPDATE: Men on cocaine-filled boat coming from Colombia are Jamaicans Loop Jamaica

Detectives attached to the Narcotics Division have begun a major investigation following the seizure of approximately US$30 million worth of cocaine off the coast of St Thomas on Monday, December 26.

On Monday, the Jamaica Defence Force said three people were aboard the vessel at the time of interception. The police have since confirmed that all three people are Jamaicans.

Reports are that the cocaine–which weighs about 500 kilograms–was found in a ‘go-fast’ boat that was intercepted in the waters off the coast of Morant Bay.

It is suspected that the boat was travelling from Colombia, the police said.

The interception of the boat and the arrest of its three occupants–all Jamaican males–reportedly happened about 4am during a joint operation between the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Narcotics Police.

The three men are currently being held under suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Their identities are being withheld at this time, the police said.