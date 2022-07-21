Update: Man rescued by emergency services | Loop Barbados

[Update: July 21, 2022, 9 am]

The man who fell into a well at Edgerton Road, Christ Church was rescued following a joint operation by emergency services.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the man fell into the open well while running away from two men in a bushy area near the Blackman Gollop Primary School.

The man was successfully rescued about 9:15 pm and transported for medical treatment.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

[Original story: Wednesday, July 20 at 7:40 pm]

Staple Grove rescue underway

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a rescue mission at Staple Grove, Christ Church.

Around 6:31 pm fire officials received a report of a man falling into a well.

One water tender from the Worthing Fire Station and a rescue tender from the Bridgetown Fire Station responded to the incident. The team is led by Station Officer Tremelle Perch from Barbados Fire Service .

Staple Grove Main Road is cordoned off from South District to the exit by St David’s near Blackman and Gollop Primary School.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative route.