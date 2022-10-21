Update: Man found dead with chop wounds identified Loop Barbados

Update: 7pm, October 21

Police have released the identity of the latest unidentified body found in Christ Church.

The deceased has been identified as Devitus Roosevelt Sylvester Junior Chase. The 28-year-old resided at Cane Vale New Road, Christ Church.

[Original story: 4:49 pm, October 21]

The lifeless body of a man was discovered today in Welches, Christ Church, near Oistins, with several lacerations.

According to police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the man was found with “what appears to be chops about his body”.

The Police Operations Control Room received the report today, October 21, around 3:20 pm and officers from the Southern Division at Oistins responded.

Lawmen are currently on the scene. Investigations are ongoing.