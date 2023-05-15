UPDATE: Man, 21, missing since May 5, police appeal to public Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service in locating Meqeal Jaquan Murray, who has been missing since Friday, May 5.

The 21-year-old of Bayfield, St Philip left the resident of his mother, Fustian Murray of the same address, around 11 am to go to Nelson Street, St Michael and has not been seen since.

According to police, Meqeal was wearing a plain white t-shirt, 3 1/4 blue patch jeans, a pair of blue and white Air Max sneakers with a red Spray Ground haversack.

He is reportedly five feet tall, of light brown complexion, with black hair, a thick moustache, and his ears are pierced twice. He has a husky voice, pleasant manner and speaks with a Bajan accent.

Mequeal is said to frequent the Nelson Street and Green Field in St Michael and Four Roads, St John areas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Meqeal Murray, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

Editor’s Note: The original publication of this missing person’s notice carried a different photo. The family has since issued an updated, correct photo which is now above.