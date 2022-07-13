UPDATE: Lucian arrested in connection with $3million in cocaine | Loop Barbados

[Update: 3:00 pm, July 12]

Titus Alfred, a resident of Victoria Street, Dennery, was formally charged on July 12 with Possession of a Controlled Drug to wit: Cocaine and Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, contrary to the Drug (Prevention of Misuse Act).

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, a joint police operation involving officers attached to the Drug Unit, Special Services Unit and the Police Marine Unit, resulted in the interception of cocaine, valued at about three million dollars.

The intelligence-driven operation was conducted at Lanse Cork Beach in Dennery.

One hundred blocks, with a combined weight of 116 kilograms of suspected cocaine, were seized and one individual was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Alfred was to escorted to the District Court for a bail hearing, today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

[Original story: 7:21 am, July 12]

A police operation conducted by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has landed one man in custody after the discovery of a very large quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 10, in Dennery, St Lucia.

Details surrounding the incident are still coming in, however, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance today (July 12) to answer to charges.

Meanwhile, an investigation is also ongoing into the discovery of about five kilos of cocaine at the General Post Office on Friday, July 8.

Information received is that the drugs were destined for England.

There are no further details at this time.