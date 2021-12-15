Update: Light and Power finds fault, restoration commences | Loop Barbados

The process to restore power to customers affected by today’s outage has begun.

Light & Power’s Manager Corporate Communications and Government Relations Jackie Marshall-Clarke has said that the source of the issue has been identified.

“At about 2:15 pm this afternoon, a fault occurred near the Spring Garden generation plant which due to its nature resulted in an outage that has affected customers across the island,” she said.

Some customers have already regained service as restoration efforts are ongoing. She added that teams are working to restore power to all impacted “in the shortest possible time.”

Light and Power working to find cause of power outage

[Original story: 3:13pm, December 15]

Many, if not all parts of Barbados are at this time without electricity due to a power outage.

Reports started coming in from around 2:20 pm, today, Wednesday, December 15.

On social media, Twitter, the Barbados Light and Power Company said it is aware of the affected customers.

“We are aware that several of our customers are without electricity supply at this time due to a widespread power outage.

Our teams are working to identify the cause of the outage and restore power to our customers as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The tweet was posted at 2:47 pm