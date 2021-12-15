Update: Light and Power finds fault, restoration commences | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Update: Light and Power finds fault, restoration commences | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Update: Light and Power finds fault, restoration commences

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in Floyd’s death

COVID-19 testing sites operating on Christmas and New Year’s

Warriors beat Knicks on night Curry crowned NBA 3-point king

Station Hill murder accused remanded to Dodds

Man, 48, latest COVID-19 fatality

Kiwanis offer a helping hand this Yuletide season

Six lucky Bajans win big with BICO

Harris Paints’ mini colour pots machine gets warm reception locally

Curfew suspended for Christmas Eve

Wednesday Dec 15

27?C
Barbados News

Reports from St Lucy to St Philip

Loop News

The process to restore power to customers affected by today’s outage has begun.

Light & Power’s Manager Corporate Communications and Government Relations Jackie Marshall-Clarke has said that the source of the issue has been identified.

“At about 2:15 pm this afternoon, a fault occurred near the Spring Garden generation plant which due to its nature resulted in an outage that has affected customers across the island,” she said.

Some customers have already regained service as restoration efforts are ongoing. She added that teams are working to restore power to all impacted “in the shortest possible time.”

Light and Power working to find cause of power outage

[Original story: 3:13pm, December 15]

Many, if not all parts of Barbados are at this time without electricity due to a power outage.

Reports started coming in from around 2:20 pm, today, Wednesday, December 15.

On social media, Twitter, the Barbados Light and Power Company said it is aware of the affected customers.

“We are aware that several of our customers are without electricity supply at this time due to a widespread power outage.

Our teams are working to identify the cause of the outage and restore power to our customers as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The tweet was posted at 2:47 pm

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Watford coronavirus outbreak sees game at Burnley called off

Barbados News

Update: Light and Power finds fault, restoration commences

World News

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in Floyd’s death

More From

Caribbean News

St Lucia: Family of triple homicide victims mourning their loved ones

See also

“She was a good, loving girl… She likes to help, she likes to give”

Coronavirus

Man, 48, latest COVID-19 fatality

Barbados death tally now stands at 254

Barbados News

Station Hill murder accused remanded to Dodds

Murder accused, Ramon Akeem Doyle has been remanded to Dodds Prison.

The 29-year-old of Leinster Road, Waterford, St Michael appeared before the Chief Magistrate today for the murder of

World News

Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalisation from omicron

A two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides just 33 per cent protection against infection by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation, accord

Sport

Barbados Karting Association extends condolences after driver’s murder

Alkins died on December 11

Community

Six lucky Bajans win big with BICO

Christmas has come early for six lucky winners of the BICO On the Go App promotion.

Marsha Holder will be cruising through the Caribbean with a loved one come 2022, while Shanice Headly, Nikita Jon