UPDATE: King dies in Superlative crash, passenger in serious condition | Loop Barbados

Update: 3:50 pm, May 25

The sixth road fatality victim for 2022 has been identified as Kadeem King.

The 26-year-old resided in Waverley Cot, St George. He was the driver and owner of the corolla in the collision.

Original story: 12:10 pm, May 25

The driver of the car involved in a head-on collision with a container truck along Superlative Main Road, St George, today, May 25, has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

This is according to police reports.

Police Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media that the District B Station personnel are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision, which occurred about 8:15 am today, along Superlative Road.

The driver of the car was 26 years old. His front-seat passenger, who was also injured, is receiving treatment and is considered to be in serious condition.

Police have not reported any physical injuries to the truck driver, who is a 46-year-old man.

Police reported that the two vehicles were traveling along Superlative in opposite directions when they collided head-on. The corolla was extensively damaged and both the driver and passenger had to be extricated from the mangled vehicle by members of the Barbados Fire Service, who used the jaws of life apparatus. Two fire tenders, one from St John and one from Bridgetown, responded to the call at 8:17 am.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is the sixth road fatality from five accidents for 2022 so far.