Update: Jones-Cox got gunned down as soon as he arrived home Loop Barbados

Update: 10pm

Police have identified the 28-year-old man who was killed as a result of gun violence today outside his home in King’s Gap.

The deceased has been identified by close family members. He is Jarad Trismal Jones-Cox of Kings Gap, Eagle Hall St. Michael. He died outside the front door of his home.

Police confirm shooting incident

Original story: 6:57pm

There has been a shooting in the area of Eagle Hall, St Michael.

It happened moments ago, around 6:30 pm, tonight, August 30, 2022.

Police have confirmed the incident to Loop News.

Sources tell Loop that residents in King’s Gap heard a series of loud explosions. One person counted eight. It is being reported that the shooting resulted in the death of a man. Police have, however, said that a man was reportedly found motionless at the scene.