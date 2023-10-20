UPDATE: Hurricane Tammy feeder bands trigger Flash Flood warning Loop Barbados

[UPDATE: 11pm, Friday, October 20]

Tropical Storm Watch discontinued by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS).

The BMS explained in the 11pm update that the threat of sustained storm-force winds has diminished over the past few hours as Hurricane Tammy moves northwest of the island.

Radar data and the BMS unmanned surface vessel (autonaut) to the east of Barbados do not support the extension of the storm watch. As a result, the Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued for Barbados as of 11pm tonight.

However, occasional gusts up to storm force are possible in heavy shower activity as feeder bands continue to affect the island.

[UPDATE: 8:30pm Friday, October 20, 2023]

UPDATE: Hurricane Tammy feeder bands trigger Flash Flood warning

A flash flood warning is in effect for Barbados now.

Feeder bands associated with Hurricane Tammy are beginning to generate heavy to intense showers across some sections of the island.

This is expected to continue tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts are likely during the next few hours.

Key Messages:

-Runoff from higher elevations.

-Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

-Water settlements on roads and fields. Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).

-Large objects or debris from higher elevations may become embedded within fast moving water flows.

-Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.

-Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.

The public is urged to continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Tammy and monitor updates from the Barbados Meteorological Services and follow recommendations provided by the Department of Emergency Management.

[Update:2pm Friday, October 20, 2023]

UPDATE: Tammy drops South and closer to Barbados

Hurricane Tammy continues to drift South closer to Barbados as she slow heads west toward the island chain.

The Barbados Meteorological Services has reported in the 2pm update, the centre of Hurricane Tammy was located near 14.1N 58.9W, or approximately 80 miles (130KM) northeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 75 MPH (120KM/H). Tammy continues to slowly move toward the west-northwest at 7MPH

(11KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 991mb.

Impacts:

Marine conditions remain moderate to rough with swells of 2.5 m to 3.5 m (8ft to 11ft) in open water. As a result, the small craft

warning remains in effect until 6pm today Friday 20th October, 2023 and the high surf advisory remains in effect for Barbados.

Possible Impacts:

Occasional winds gusting to storm force in moderate to heavy showers associated with feeder bands are possible later this afternoon and

into tonight. The BMS is forecasting rainfall accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts during the passage of Tammy.

Any intensification of feeder bands to the southeast of the system can result in the watch being upgraded to a WARNING AT SHORT NOTICE.

The public is urged to continue to monitor the progress of this system.

[UPDATE: 11:42 am]

Tropical Storm Tammy has been upgraded to a hurricane. On its forecast track, the center of Hurricane Tammy will continue north of the island.

Tammy continues to move slowly west-northwestward at 7MPH (11KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 992 MB.

At 11 AM the centre of Hurricane Tammy was located near 14.1N 58.5W, or approximately 88 miles (140KM) east northeast of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 MPH ( 120KM/H).

Marine conditions remain moderate to rough with swells of 2.5 m to 3.5 m (8ft to 11ft) in open water. As a result, the small craft warning remains in effect until 6pm today Friday 20th October, 2023 and the high surf advisory remains in effect for Barbados.

Occasional winds gusting to storm force in moderate to heavy showers associated with feeder bands are possible late this afternoon and into tonight. The BMS is forecasting rainfall accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts during the passage of Tammy.

[UPDATE: 8am Friday, October 20]

Tropical Storm Tammy has strengthened and slowed down even more overnight.

At 8am, the Barbados Meteorological Services stated the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near 14.0N 58.4W, or approximately 90 miles (150KM) east northeast of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 MPH ( 100KM/H).

Tammy continues to move slowly west- northwestward at 7MPH (11KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 1000 MB.

Impacts: Marine conditions have deteriorated overnight with moderate to rough swells of 2.5 m to 3.5 m (8ft to 11ft) in open water.

As a result, a small craft warning remains in effect until 6pm today Friday, October 20, 2023 and the high surf advisory remains in effect for Barbados.

Possible Impacts:Some occasional light to moderate showers occurred overnight as feeder bands moved across the island and this is expected to persist during the day with shower activity likely to increase this afternoon and into tonight.

Occasional winds gusting to storm force in moderate to heavy showers associated with feeder bands are possible. The BMS is forecasting rainfall accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts during the passage of Tammy.

Any intensification of feeder bands to the southeast of the system can result in the watch being upgraded to a warning at short notice.

[8pm update, Thursday, October 19, 2023]

TS Tammy down to 10 MPH, still tracking 110 miles North of Barbados

TS Tammy was moving West at 23 MPH less than 24 hours ago

At 5pm yesterday, Tropical Storm Tammy was moving westward at a speed of 23 MPH, but now just over 24 hours later, the system has slow down to a speed of 10 MPH.

Stronger than last night when maximum sustained winds were 40 MPH, TS Tammy strengthened to possess 60 MPH winds early this morning, according to the data gathered by hurricane hunters before 8am today.

Throughout the course of today, TS Tammy, moved slower and slower, dropping by 1 to 3 MPH in speed with every update.

In the 8pm update tonight from the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near 13.7N 56.8W, or approximately 190 miles (305KM) east northeast of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 MPH ( 95KM/H).

Tammy continues to gradually slow down and is currently moving west-northwestward at 10MPH (16KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 1001 MB.

Yesterday, predictions were for TS Tammy to pass North of the island. Then in the 11am update today, more data was gathered and it was disclosed by BMS, that TS Tammy was to pass 130 miles North of Barbados. Three hours later, in the 2pm update the system was moving at 14 MPH and set to pass 120 miles to the North. In the 5pm update, at a speed of 13 MPH, the system was to pass 110 miles to the North. Now in the latest 8pm update, TS Tammy is still tracking on a path 110 miles North of Barbados but is moving 3MPH slower.

Barbados remains under Tropical Storm Watch.

The Small Craft Warning in effect is to become a Small Craft Advisory at 6am, Friday, October 20, according to the latest marine conditions update from the Barbados Meteorological Services.