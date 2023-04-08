UPDATE: House fire turns deadly, police investigating matter Loop Barbados

[UPDATE]

An elderly man has died in the Mount Johnson house fire.

According to the Police Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, members of the Barbados Police Service are at the scene of the house fire, near Josey Hill, St Lucy.

An elderly man believed to be in his late 90s died in the blaze. Inniss told the media, “We have started an unnatural death investigation into this matter.”

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the wood and wall property, is being investigated.

Fire Service responds to St Lucy blaze

[Original story]

Fire Officers of the Barbados Fire Service responded to a house fire in St Lucy this afternoon.

The time of call was 1:56 pm.

The house ablaze was located at Mount Johnson, St Lucy.

The response was three tenders dispatched from two stations – Arch Hall Fire Station and Bridgetown Fire Station.

The fire officers under the command of DO Marlon Small battled and extinguished the blaze.