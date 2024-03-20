UPDATE: Hope identified as victim in fatal crash in St Andrew Loop Barbados

[UPDATE: 8am, March 19, 2024]

The identity of Barbados’ first road fatality has been released by the Barbados Police Service.

He has been identified as Jeffrey Lennox Hope. The 59-year-old resided at Foster Hall, St John.

See original story below:

[6:18pm, March 18, 2024]

Man killed after car strikes utility pole in St Andrew

Police at the scene of a fatal accident at the junction of Farrell’s Road and East Coast Road, St Andrew.

According to the Barbados Police Service, around 4:14 pm, a motorcar with a sole male occupant overturned and struck a utility pole. The driver died at the scene.

The Barbados Light & Power Co Ltd is also responding as the pole, and live electrical wires are down, rendering the scene dangerous.

Investigations are ongoing.