Update: Garnes charged with indecent assault, granted $10, 000 bail Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Samuel Garnes is set to reappear at the District D Magistrate’s Court on February 15, 2023

20 hrs ago

[Update: 4 pm]

Samuel Adolfus Garnes, who has been charged with the indecent assault of a minor, was granted bail in the sum of $10, 000.

The 54-year-old of Merricks, St Philip is scheduled to reappear at the District D Magistrate’s Court on February 15, 2023.

[Original: October 26 at 12:57 pm]

A 54-year-old man is set to appear at the District D Magistrate’s Court today for the indecent assault of a minor.

Samuel Adolfus Garnes of Merricks, St Philip was arrested and charged by the personnel of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Northern Division for the offence which occurred on October 2, 2022.

Garnes will be appear at before Magistrate Debra Beckles at the Cane Garden, St Thomas court.

