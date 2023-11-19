UPDATE: GAIA shows its security is up to scratch, handles threat Loop Barbados

The Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) was faced with an unspecified threat aboard an incoming aircraft on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Describing the situation as “critical”, Corporate Communications Specialist at the GAIA Sharleen Browne informed persons through a media statement, that the airport in collaboration with other authorities determined it was not possible to direct the flight to a different destination.

“At approximately 2:10pm on November 18, 2023, the control tower at Grantley Adams International Airport was alerted to an unspecified threat aboard an aircraft scheduled to land in Barbados. Given the immediate proximity of the aircraft to our island, it was deemed unfeasible to reroute the flight to an alternate destination.

“In response to this critical situation, we have initiated a comprehensive security protocol in collaboration with The Barbados Police Service and other relevant authorities. Our primary focus if the safety and well-being of all 190 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to resolve this situation swiftly and securely.”

Browne also informed persons that due to this occurance, the outgoing flight of the associated airline had been cancelled.

“As a direct consequence of this incident, we regret to inform that the outgoing flight of the associated airline has been cancelled. We understand the inconvenience this causes to our valued passengers and are working diligently with the airline to provide alternative travel arrangements. All affected passengers have been notified and will be assisted by our customer service teams.”

“We prioritize the safety of our passengers, crew and staff above all else. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of everyone involved as we manage this situation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement added.

UPDATE:

In an update posted around 7:00 pm, Browne revealed that upon a comprehensive search of the aircraft and persons aboard the aircraft, the all-clear had been given.

“As an update to the previously shared statement, we are pleased to announce that following a comprehensive search of the aircraft, passengers and crew, the all clear has been given and passengers were given the green light to go.”

The GAIA has not announced the airline associated with this threat.