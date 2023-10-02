UPDATE: Flash Flood Watch upgraded to Warning Loop Barbados

Barbados is now under a Flash Flood Warning.

The initial Flash Flood Watch was upgraded as conditions deteriorated.

This alert message is valid from 12 noon Monday, October 2, 2023, and will be terminated at 6pm Monday, October 2, 2023, or sooner if conditions warrant.

Unstable conditions will persist throughout the day as frequent heavy to intense showers with accumulations of two to four inches are possible with isolated higher amounts.

Strong gusts of wind are likely to accompany these flurry of showers.

A Flash Flood Warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Key Messages (Significant to life-threatening):

Runoff from higher elevations

Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces

Water settlements on roads and fields

Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)

Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads

Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.