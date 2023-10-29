UPDATE: Flash flood watch extended Loop Barbados

Potentially heavy showers forecast; Met issues flood watch

October 28, 2023 10:22 AM ET – Updated

(FILE) Barbados Meteorological Services

[Update: 6 pm] 

The flash flood watch has been extended until Sunday, October 29 at 6 am. 

Radar data and observations continue to show significant areas of precipitation to the east of the island.

About one to two inches of rainfall was recorded across the island throughout the day, with a further one to two inches possible overnight , which can lead to flooding as soils are already saturated.

[Original published: October 28 at 10:20 am] 

A flash flood watch is in effect for Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that unstable conditions are affecting the island. Occasional moderate to heavy showers are expected with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches ( 25 to 75 mm).

Key Message:Possible moderate to significant:

Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows. -Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.

