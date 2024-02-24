UPDATE: Flash flood watch discontinued, trough system moves northwest Loop Barbados

[Update: 8:30 pm]

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has discontinued the Flash-Flood Watch.

Over the past few hours, a trough system affecting the island generated rainfall accumulations between 0.5 and 1.5 inches in moderate to heavy showers across a few northwestern, western and northern districts.

Radar and satellite imagery indicate that the trough system has moved northwest and is no longer affecting the island.

[Original published: February 23 at 10:50 am]

Trough system affecting Barbados, flash flood watch issued

A flash flood watch is in effect for the northwestern, western and northern districts of Barbados.

Barbados Meteorological Services reports that a trough system is affecting the island and rainfall accumulations between one and two inches in moderate to heavy showers are likely

Key Messages: Possible moderate to significant:-

-Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.

-Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of city.

-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.

-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red (warning) at short notice.