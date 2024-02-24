UPDATE: Flash flood watch discontinued, trough system moves northwest Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
UPDATE: Flash flood watch discontinued, trough system moves northwest Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Silver Sands Hotel not a mosquito breeding ground

Bahamian wins International Crafted Cocktail Competition again

Agrofest 2024 off to a great start

Barbados face Guatemala tonight in Concacaf U20 opener

Barbadians encouraged to participate in Earthquake Preparedness Day

Barbados removed from money laundering grey list

UPDATE: Flash flood watch discontinued, trough system moves northwest

QEH improves care for diabetic eye disease with new test

Naniki Music Festival to pay tribute to Bajan icon Richard Stoute

Saharan dust expected this weekend

Saturday Feb 24

29°C
Barbados News

Northwestern, western and northern districts of Barbados to be impacted

Loop News

February 23, 2024 10:50 AM ET – Updated

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

[Update: 8:30 pm] 

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has discontinued the Flash-Flood Watch. 

Over the past few hours, a trough system affecting the island generated rainfall accumulations between 0.5 and 1.5 inches in moderate to heavy showers across a few northwestern, western and northern districts.

Radar and satellite imagery indicate that the trough system has moved northwest and is no longer affecting the island.

[Original published: February 23 at 10:50 am] 

Trough system affecting Barbados, flash flood watch issued

A flash flood watch is in effect for the northwestern, western and northern districts of Barbados. 

Barbados Meteorological Services reports that a trough system is affecting the island and rainfall accumulations between one and two inches in moderate to heavy showers are likely

Key Messages: Possible moderate to significant:-

-Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.

-Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of city.

-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.

-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red (warning) at short notice.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

New era at Man United begins with home loss to Fulham

Barbados News

Silver Sands Hotel not a mosquito breeding ground

Caribbean News

Bahamian wins International Crafted Cocktail Competition again

More From

Business

Canadian low-fare airline Lynx Air is shutting down

See also

Customers may be on their own seeking refunds

Travel

35,000 seats added with new American Airlines services

New once a week flight out of Philadelphia coming

World News

Texas school legally punished Black student over hairstyle, judge says

A Black high school student’s monthslong punishment by his Texas school district for refusing to change his hairstyle does not violate a new state law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, a

Barbados News

Barbadians encouraged to participate in Earthquake Preparedness Day

Schools and organisations are encouraged to trigger a drill

Sport

Barbados face Guatemala tonight in Concacaf U20 opener

The Barbados Under 20 men’s football team will kick-off their 2025 FIFA U20 Men’s World Cup qualification tonight when they take on Guatemala at 9 pm at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala

Entertainment

Naniki Music Festival to pay tribute to Bajan icon Richard Stoute

The festival runs from March 9 to 10