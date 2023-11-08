Update: Flash-Flood Watch discontinued Loop Barbados

Update:

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has discontinued the Flash Flood Watch effective 6 pm Tuesday 7 November, 2023 as the threat of flooding has subsided.

[Original Story: 1:00 pm, Tuesday 7 November, 2023]

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has downgraded the Flash-Flood Warning to a Flash-Flood Watch.

At 9 am today, Tuesday 7 November, the BMS had issued a Flash-Flood Warning for the island. As of 12 noon, that Warning has been downgraded to a Watch.

This alert message is valid from 12 noon and will be updated or terminated at 6 pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

**** Hazard Info ****

Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

Additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in pockets of moderate to heavy showers, are likely this afternoon.

Key Message:

Possible moderate to significant:-

-Runoff from higher elevations

-Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces

-Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads

-Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)

-Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows

-Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable

The BMS has advised that residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could re-elevated to red at short notice.