UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued, significant flooding in north Loop Barbados

[Update: 2:10 pm]

The flash flood watch for Barbados has been upgraded to a flash flood warning.

Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), is reporting heavily rainfalls across the northern sections of St James and southern parts of St Peter.

Best says that the heavy to violent showers have pushed further south, and are now starting to affect parts of St Thomas, St Michael and St George.

“There is another section of heavy showers coming on shore to St Joseph and St John,” the BMS director indicated this afternoon.

Best is advising motorists and pedestrians to be “very careful” as significant flooding has been reported in parts of St James and St Peter.

“Rainfall accumulations on the radar and actual gauges on the ground indicate four to five inches of rainfall have fallen in the northern sections of St James and the southern tip of St Peter. These areas are heavily impacted and significant flooding is actually ongoing,” he added.

[Original published: 12:40 pm, October 26]

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for Barbados.

Unstable conditions are affecting the island and are likely to generate accumulations of 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50mm), with isolated higher amounts, in scattered moderate to heavy showers throughout the afternoon.

Residents should note possible moderate to significant:

Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.). -Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast-moving water flows.Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable in and out of minor towns.

The alert will be updated or terminated at 6 pm or sooner if conditions warrant.