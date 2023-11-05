UPDATE: Flash flood warning extended Loop Barbados

[Update: 7:50 pm]

The flash flood warning issued for Barbados has been extended.

Unstable conditions will continue to affect the island with occasional moderate to heavy showers throughout the night. Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm (1 to 2 inches) are likely with isolated higher amounts.

This alert will be extended at 6 am, Monday, November 6 or sooner if conditions warrant.

[Update: 4:45 pm]

BMS upgrades to flash flood warning

The flash flood watch has been upgraded to a flash flood warning

Unstable conditions affecting the island have generated between 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall during the morning. Additional moderate to heavy showers are likely to generate up to 2 to 4 inches across the island this evening and into tonight.

[Original published: Sunday, November 5 at 10:34 am]

Unstable weather conditions continue to affect Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for the island.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Unstable conditions will continue to affect the island today and into tonight generating occasional moderate to heavy showers. Rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are possible with isolated higher amounts.

This alert message is valid from 9:15 am, Sunday, November 5 and will be updated at 6 pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

Key Message:-Increases in water levels of existing water bodies-Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of city. -Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red (Flash-Flood Warning) at short notice