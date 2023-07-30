Update: Flash flood warning discontinued for Barbados Loop Barbados

Update: 6pm, Saturday, July 29

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has discontinued the Flash Flood Warning at 6 pm, Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Cloudy and wet conditions will continue to persist across Barbados tonight and into tomorrow as a tropical wave approaches the region.

The possibility exists that the Barbados Meteorological Services may issue a Flash Flood Watch/Warning at short notice if conditions warrant.

Original story below:

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood warning for Barbados.

A line of convergence associated with the tail-end of a tropical wave is currently affecting the island.

Rainfall accumulations of 1-2 inches (25mm to 50mm) in moderate to heavy showers are likely throughout the morning period. Wet conditions are forecast to persist into tonight as another tropical wave approaches the region.

Key Messages: Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period:-

1. Significant runoff from higher elevations.

2. Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

3. Large water settlements on roads and fields.

4. Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).

5. Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable.

6. Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flows.

7. Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.