UPDATE: Flash flood warning as tropical wave affects Barbados Loop Barbados

[Update: 7 pm, August 13, 2022]

A flash flood warning is in effect for Barbados

Issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:59pm.

This alert message is valid from 6pm tonight and will be updated or terminated at 6am on August 14, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant.

Current situation

Accumulations of 10.0 to 35.0 mm have already been recorded across the island. Conditions are saturated in some areas, particularly in the southern sections of the island.

Predictions

Maximum rainfall accumulations of 10.0 to 50.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers are expected throughout the night.

[Original story: 7:43 am, August 13, 2022]

Here’s the weather forecast for today, Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Outlook

Today: A tropical wave moving over Barbados and the eastern Caribbean is expected to generate occasional scattered light to moderate showers and thunderstorms. A favourable upper-level diffluent pattern mainly over the southern windward islands is likely to offer additional support for deep convective activity.

Temperature

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/23.

August 13

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

August 14

Morning

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers, a few periods of rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.