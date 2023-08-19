UPDATE: Final bulletin as strong tropical wave passes Loop Barbados

[Weather Bulletin #3, Update: 7:15 am, Saturday, August 19]

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor the progress of a tropical wave in the Atlantic.

This wave was located near 57W, south of 15N, at 5 am today Saturday, about 290 km or 180 miles to the east of Barbados.

THERE ARE NO TROPICAL STORM WATCHES OR WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

As the tropical wave slowly makes its way towards Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, associated activity is forecast to affect the region from today. Therefore, the public can expect a wet weekend with overcast skies, showers and some thunderstorm activity.

Current model guidance suggests that the most intense convection associated with the feature may occur tonight.

Rainfall accumulations between 2-4 inches and possibly isolated higher amounts are forecast over the weekend, which may prompt the issuance of Flash Flood Watches or Warnings at short notice.

Although this feature is projected to be a strong tropical wave as it moves across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, the probability of development into a Tropical Depression or Storm is currently very low.

The public should stay alert for forecast updates from the BMS on this system over the weekend.

This is the final information statement on this feature, further weather updates will be covered in the BMS routine weather forecast.

[Weather Bulletin #2, Original story: 6pm, August 19, 2023]

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of a tropical wave presently located along 51W at 10 am today, Friday, August 18, about 920km or 571miles to the east of Barbados.

There are no tropical storm watches or warning in effect for Barbados.

As the tropical wave slowly makes its way towards Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, associated activity will begin to affect the region on Saturday. Therefore, the public can expect a wet weekend with showers and some thunderstorm activity.

Current model guidance suggests that the most intense convection associated with the feature will likely occur on Sunday when a more favorable upper-level environment is expected.

Rainfall accumulations between two to four inches and possible isolated higher amounts are forecast over the weekend, which may prompt the issuance of Flash-Flood Watches or Warnings at short notice.

Although this feature is projected to be a strong tropical wave as it moves across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, the probability of development into a Tropical Depression or Storm is currently very low.

The public should stay alert for updates from the BMS on this system over the next few days.