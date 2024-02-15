UPDATE: Fatal shooting victim identified as Holder-Branch Loop Barbados

The deceased in the fatal Valentine’s Day shooting has been identified as Dario Jean-Luc Holder-Branch.

The 31-year-old died in his home community of Godding Road. He resided at 1st Avenue Godding Road, Station Hill, St Michael.

Original story: February 14, 3024, at 7:55pm

Police are investigating an unnatural death in the area of Station Hill.

According to the application application Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss police received a report to the operations control room about 6:15pm today, Ash Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from an anonymous caller who reported that a man was shot. The caller said that the victim was injured at 1st Avenue Godding’s Road, Station Hill, St Michael, across from the District ‘A’ Police Station. The caller further stated that the victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention via private car.

Police confirmed to media that about 6:45pm a medical doctor at the hospital informed the Service that the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigations are on going.