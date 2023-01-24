UPDATE: Face-to-face school back on; Transport Board resolution found Loop Barbados

[6:05pm, Monday, January 23, 2023]

A decision has been reached and school is back on face-to-face tomorrow, Tuesday, January 24, 2022.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is advising the public that, with a resolution having been reached at the Barbados Transport Board in relation to its work stoppage, school will resume tomorrow, January 24, using the face-to-face modality.

An update was given at 5:15 pm today.

The METVT says it thanks all partners in education for their continued cooperation, especially during today’s work stoppage at the Barbados Transport Board.

[Original story: 4:06 pm, January 23, 2023]

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is not being caught unawares twice by Transport Board strike action.

A contingency plan is being rolled out for public nursery, primary, secondary and special schools from tomorrow, January 24, 2023.

According to a circular sent to school heads from the Ministry, classes are moving to online from January 24 through January 27, 2023.

The communication said:

‘While we await an update from the Transport Board on the work stoppage, kindly notify your teachers to prepare for online classes for the remainder of week, January 24 – 27, 2023.’

The principals were also thanked for their “prompt action in ensuring that your staff and students were aware of the closure of school, today, January 23, 2023.”

Off the record, teachers and parents who spoke to Loop News this morning, said that they found out about the school closure via the media first. One teacher said a message was sent to a staff WhatsApp group.