UPDATE: Electricity restored islandwide Loop Barbados

[Update: 8:12 pm]

Electricity has been restored to islandwide reports the Barbados Light and Power Company Ltd.

“Our last customers were restored at approximately 5:15 pm,” the BLPC said this evening in a statement.

The island-wide outage which occurred around 11:30 pm started at the Spring Garden generation plant.

BLPC is investigating the cause of the outage.

“As we speak, our teams are still investigating to understand more about what caused this to occur.”

“A root cause analysis will be undertaken now that we are fully restored.”

If any customers remain without power they should call BLPC at 626-9000.

[Update: 2:30 pm]

In four hours, the electricity supply has been restored to 75 per cent of the Barbados Light and Power Company’s customers.

The teams of the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited are working assiduously to rectify this issue for all customers.

The restoration process continues.

A cause for the outage has not been disclosed to media as yet.

[Update: 1:15 pm]

No time has been given for the completion of the restoration of power to customers across the entire island, but reconnections have commenced.

Restored: Parts of St Lucy; Christ Church; St Philip and the airport.

Barbados Light and Power Company Limited Communications has said: “The process is on going as we seek to restore power safely to our customer.”

[Original story: 11:52 am]

The electricity is out across numerous communities and parishes in Barbados currently.

Barbados Light and Power Company Limited is aware of the outage.

On social media, Barbados Light and Power Company stated:

“We are aware that our customers across the island are currently without electricity.

“Our teams are investigating the cause of the outage. Please stay connected to our page for further updates.”

The tweet was posted at 11:46 am, today, April 4, 2023.