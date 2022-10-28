Update: Duo charged with murder of Devitus Chase on remand Loop Barbados

[Update: 3:56 pm]

Murder accused Jarrett Brathwaite and Shanikqua Clarke have been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Deidree McKenna at the Oistins Magistrate’s Court today for the murder of Devitus Chase.

They are scheduled to reappear at the said court on November 24, 2022.

[Original: Thursday, October 27 at 1:03 pm]

Two charged for murder of Devitus Chase

Two people have been arrested and charged for the murder of Devitus Chase.

They are Shanikqua Kadeesha Cecilia Clarke, 27 years, of #11 Helston Lane, Gall Hill Christ Church and Jarrett Kadeem Brathwaite, 32 years, of Gibbons Boggs, Christ Church.

Chase was discovered by police on October 21, with chop wounds about his body at Welches, Christ Church.

Clarke and Brathwaite are scheduled to appear at the Oistins Magistrate’s Court today for the murder which occurred between October 18 and 21.