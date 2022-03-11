Update: Drive-by shooting injures 23-year-old | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Update: Drive-by shooting injures 23-year-old
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Update: Drive-by shooting injures 23-year-old

Barbados News
Loop News

23 hrs ago

[Update: 4:10 pm]

Police have identified Rakeesh Grant, 23, of Fairfield Main Road, St Michael as the party injured in this morning’s drive-by shooting.

[Original story: 11:49 am, Thursday, March 10]

Drive-by shooting injures 23-year-old man

A St Michael community was terrorised with bullets today, Thursday, March 10, just after 10 am.

Police report that a motorcyclist and a pillion passenger, rode through Waterhall Land and Hill Road St Michael and opened fire, injuring a 23-year-old male in the process.

The victim, who has yet to be named, was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

The scene has been cordoned off as investigations are ongoing.

