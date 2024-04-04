UPDATE: Downdetector reports spike in outages affecting Meta app users Loop Barbados

UPDATE: 2:49pm

For some users, service is back on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook but with hiccups.

On DownDetector, as of 2:46pm, WhatsApp is still down in Egypt and Romania according to comments. New York and Bolivia report a return of service but messages are delayed.

On Instagram many users are still reporting seeing “Couldn’t refresh feed” notices. Some can’t upload stories but can comment.

On Instagram, some service has resumed but one user said he cannot upload photos to Marketplace and another can neither Accept or Decline membership requests for his Facebook group.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down

Users across the Caribbean and around the globe are reporting issues with Meta-owned apps namely Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as of around 2pm today.

On DownDetector charts for the three aforementioned apps show a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day and reports are in the thousands.

Downdetector website states it only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

For Facebook, 41 per cent of persons reported problems with the website, 36 per cent with the app and 23 per cent are experiencing login challenges. On Instagram, 63 per cent of users have issues with the app, 28 per cent are having issues loading the feed and 10 per cent are having issues logging in. In terms of WhatsApp, 70 per cent of reports are related to app, 24 per cent for receiving messages and six per cent with the website.

This report was compiled at 2:38 pm, today, April 3, 2024.