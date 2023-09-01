UPDATE: Dawson dies picking breadfruits to sell Loop Barbados

Ramon Dawson had been selling breadfruits to make a living for an unspecified amount of time, but today he met a tragic end.

Seeking to source the breadfruits from a neighbouring tree, he was reportedly electricuted.

According to reports from the owner of the land where the tree in question is located, in an interview with Starcom Network, she said that she had warned the deceased to refrain from picking the fruits from that tree, She forewarned him but said unfortunately he did not heed her words of caution and it was to his own demise today.

Speaking to the reporter, Dawson’s father who was at the scene after the tragedy said that the last time he saw his son he was plying his trade – selling breadfruits.

The original article is below

St Michael man dies following suspected electrocution

[Original story: 12pm, August 31, 2023]

Ramon Renaldo Dawson has died from suspected electric shock while at his Long Gap, St Michael home.

According to the Barbados Police Service Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, personnel at the District ‘A’ Police Station are carrying out investigations into the unnatural death of the 36-year-old, who was discovered today, Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Inniss told the media that around 8:42 am police responded to 3rd Ave, Long Gap, due to a report of a man being electrocuted. On arrival, they viewed the body of a man lying face down with burns about his body. A Medical Doctor pronounced death at the scene.

Police investigations will continue into this matter.