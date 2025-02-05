Trump considers merging USAID into US State Department Trump threatens Russia with tariffs if Ukraine deal not reached ‘Gather money’ to clean Barbados Police PRO Inspector Inniss has died White House: Trump to impose tarrifs on Canada, Mexico, China Saturday Rowe trial starts next month
Local News

UPDATE: Cops probing stabbing of 19-year-old BCC student

05 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Share post:

Police are probing a stabbing incident of a 19-year-old male student at the Barbados Community College, Howells Cross Road, St Michael which occurred around 2:05 this afternoon.

On arrival, lawmen found a student with several injuries about his torso. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance and is currently in serious condition.

Anyone who can provide any information to assist with investigations is asked to call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7270, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

02 February 2025

Major win for The Dan

30 January 2025

US figure skaters were on board crashed plane

25 January 2025

BSSAC back to two zones

28 January 2025

Taxi driver recalls hearing explosions