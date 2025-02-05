UPDATE: Cops probing stabbing of 19-year-old BCC student

Police are probing a stabbing incident of a 19-year-old male student at the Barbados Community College, Howells Cross Road, St Michael which occurred around 2:05 this afternoon.

On arrival, lawmen found a student with several injuries about his torso. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance and is currently in serious condition.

Anyone who can provide any information to assist with investigations is asked to call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7270, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.