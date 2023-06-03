UPDATE: BWA employee in fatal accident identified Loop Barbados

[Update: 5:58 pm]

Barbados’ latest road fatality has been named.

The victim in the fatal collision in Boscobelle, St Peter today, June 2, 2023, is 56-year-old Victor Blackman of Four Hill, St Peter.

Barbados Water Authority (BWA) employees, Rohan Wilkinson, 46 years, of Exchange Hill, St Michael and the now deceased Blackman were transporting potable water to St Peter residents when the accident occurred.

According to police, around 12:20 pm, along Boscobelle Road, near the junction of Baltic Road, Wilkinson, who was driving, approached a corner, and the vehicle left the carriageway and overturned.

Wilkinson was trapped behind the driver’s wheel, and Blackman was thrown out of the vehicle.

Blackman was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilkinson was extracted from the vehicle with the help of several onlookers and transported for medical attention. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[Original published: Friday, June, 2 at 1:04 pm]

Fatal accident with BWA vehicle at Boscobelle

Police are on the scene of a road fatality at Boscobelle, St Peter.

Public relations officer, Inspector Rodney Inniss told Loop News that a Barbados Water Authority (BWA) vehicle is involved.

Reports indicate that a BWA truck went over a bridge in the area.

More details to come.