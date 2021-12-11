UPDATE: Body found at Three Houses identified | Loop Barbados

[Update: 3:45pm, December 10, 2021]

The deceased has been identified as Rommel Tyson Jones.

He was 41 years and resided at 1st Avenue Deane’s Village, Hindsbury Road, St Michael.

The body, which appears to have a gunshot wound, was discovered by National Conservation Commission (NCC) workers this morning and they summoned police.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact District C Police Station.

[Original story: 11:30am, December 10, 2021]

The body of an unidentified man has been discovered at Three Houses River, Three Houses, St Philip.

Police spokesman Rodney Inniss informed the media that around 7:55 am today, the District C Police Station received the report.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered the body of an adult male near the embankment of the waterway.

An unnatural death investigation has been launched.

Anyone who might have witnessed or have any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the District C Police Station at 416-8200/ 8204 or Oistins Police Station 418-2612 / 2610 or any Police Station.