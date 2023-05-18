UPDATE: Barbadian nurse shot in Tacoma experiencing complications Loop Barbados

[Update: 4:45pm, May 17, 2023]

Bajan Bradley Inniss is undergoing yet another surgery today as he fights to stay alive following his gunshot injury in Tacoma.

At the request of his relatives, the GoFundMe target has been adjusted up because doctors are saying it will take more to cover Bradley’s emergency medical expenses.

Bradley’s nurse colleague spoke to Loop News and said, “Due to complications in Bradley’s recovery we are extending the donations.

“We are thankful for everyone’s prayers & I personally ask we continue to lift his family up as this is going to be a fight. But God has His hands on Bradley I know that in my spirit.”

The new target is USD $50,000, up from USD $10,000.

His mother and brothers are in Tacoma by his side now. They arrived between Tuesday to Friday last week.

It has also been confirmed that the young male perpetrator was arrested the same night of the shooting “but he’s been out on bond since then on a ankle monitor”.

In the seven days since created, the GoFundPage has amassed USD $12,447 from 170 donations.

[Original story: 6:19 pm, May 16, 2023]

A Barbadian travel nurse who resides in the United States is now fighting for his life after being shot in what is being described as a senseless act of violence.

Bradley Inniss is a 37-year-old psychiatric nurse.

The Go Fund Me Page – Bradley’s Journey to Recovery was created six days ago to help raise funds for Bradley and his family in this trying, tragic time.

Faith who created the page explained the circumstances:

“Bradley is a Travel Nurse from Barbados here on assignment in Tacoma [Washington state]. Last night as we enjoyed the Lakers game and dominoes a young man came into where we were playing & said someone took his parking spot. As we get up to figure out who had to move their car the young man fired a shot at Bradley unprovoked and hit him in the stomach. The bullet did significant damage to his abdomen & has more surgeries to come.

“His family is from Barbados and the funds are to cushion the blow for them to be present in this time of need.

“Bradley is a SUCCESS story. To know him is to love him as soon as he enters the room he is a shape shifter. He is LSU Graduate, proud Omega Psi Phi fraternity brother, a brother to me and a great friend to many at our place of employment. God Bless & thank you in advance.”

Last year on his 37th birthday, Bradley was pleased of where he was at in his life and the plans he had ahead of him. He wrote, “I want to take this time to just thank everyone that has had an impact on my life. Moving forward, I will be focus on growth and being a upgraded version of myself, to continue to help and improve lives as a psychiatric nurse”. And he reminded all of his tenacity, fight and determined spirit adding, “…one thing about me, is if I put my mind to it, it can be done…”

Prayers for Bradley’s healing and full recovery are pouring in on social media.

At home, Bradley attended Queen’s College and was always the life of the party, the extrovert, the one to light up any and every room with his smile, big laugh, singing or even dancing.

The target was USD $10,000 and it has been surpassed already, standing at $10,610. However, it has not been closed off.

GoFundMe page – https://www.gofundme.com/f/bradleys-family-expenses