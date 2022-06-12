Update: Bad Man turns himself into police accompanied by his mother | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Update: Bad Man turns himself into police accompanied by his mother | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

Members of the public are reminded that harbouring wanted individuals is a serious offence

Loop News

22 hrs ago

Wanted man, Akil Rahean Walcott.

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Akil Rahean Walcott, also known as ‘Bad Man’.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Walcott, whose last known address is 1st Avenue Vauxhall, Christ Church is of a brown complexion, slim build and has an unkempt hairstyle.

Akil Walcott is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attomey-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Akil Rahean Walcott is asked to contact the Criminal investigations Department at Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone number 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

