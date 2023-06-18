UPDATE: 57-year-old cyclist pronounced dead on arrival at QEH Loop Barbados

[Update: 12am, June 18, 2023]

The bicyclist struck in Saturday night’s vehicular accident has died.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss released a statement to the media saying that the Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident which occurred at about 6:05 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023, along Greenidges Road, St Lucy. This occurred as a result of a collision involving a pedal cyclist and a motor vehicle.

Police disclosed officially that the pedal cyclist, who was transported from the scene by ambulance, was later pronounced dead on arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Peterson Griffith of Northumberland, St Lucy.

[Original story: 8:17 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023]

An injured cyclist has been rushed for medical attention after being struck by a Toyota Town Ace van in Greendiges, St Lucy.

The Northumberland resident was transported from the scene by ambulance. Loop understands the injuries sustained during the accident were severe.

Water Tender 5 and RT 1 from Arch Hall Fire Station responded to the accident at 6:18 pm, tonight, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Police also responded to the scene.

Residents describe the injured cyclist as a “quiet unassuming guy who just rides from district to district. He doesn’t trouble a soul.”

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article had the injured victim’s address as Hope Road instead of Northumberland, St Lucy.