Update: 3 Murder-accused remanded | Loop Barbados

Update: 3 Murder-accused remanded
23 hrs ago

(Left to right) Ajani Norman, Darique Carrington and Tramaine Lewis have been arrested and charged for murder.

Three men have been charged with the murder Joshua Alexander

The trio comprises of 29-year-old Tramaine A’Chad Lewis, Wavell New Development, Black Rock, St Michael; Ajani Akanni Aganni Norman, 29, of Block 24B Haynesville, St James and 23-year-old Darique Devon Carrington of Berbice Road #2, Fitts Village, St James.

The accused appeared at the District A Criminal Court today, May 31, for the murder of Joshua Alexander on April 13, 2022.

Inclusive to the murder charge, Tramaine A’Chad Lewis, was also charged with serious bodily harm.

