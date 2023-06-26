Update: 29-year-old Peru national killed in armed robbery Loop Barbados

[Update: 9:12 am, June 25, 2023]

The police have identified the deceased as a national of Peru.

He was 29 years old.

More details as they come to hand.

[8:05 am, June 25, 2023]

Two armed robbers are at large after a fatal shooting in Road View, St Peter.

The shooting incident was reported to the Holetown Police Station about 10:50 pm last night, Saturday, June 24, 2023.

According to The Barbados Police Service Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, the report stated that the owner and an employee of a Chinese restaurant and bar located along said Road View had just closed the business establishment for the night and were about to leave the premises when attacked by two gunmen.

Inniss stated shots were fired, and the owner fled the scene, but the employee received injuries, which proved to be fatal.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene. On arrival, the EMT checked the injured man and found no sign of life. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.