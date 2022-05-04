UNVEILED! Barbados new bank notes go portrait and polymer | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
UNVEILED! Barbados new bank notes go portrait and polymer
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Wednesday May 04

Barbados News

Notes to be in circulation from December 5, 2022 according to Central Bank timeline

Loop Business

2 hrs ago

Look of new notes

The Central Bank has released the look of Barbados new bank notes.

No new faces on the front of the notes, new notations nor nominal values have been added but the orientation of the portraits have shifted from landscape to vertical. However, Sir Frank Worrell gets a new ‘fit’. And when you flip the notes, the featured images on the back of the notes though the same, their perspectives have changed in some respects.

“In December 2022, the Central Bank of Barbados will be introducing new look banknotes made of polymer,” said Central Bank of Barbados Governor Cleviston Haynes.

Being proactive, using polymer gives the notes a longer shelf-life and the new notes are highly secure, hard to simulate, and yet easy to authenticate.

The notes are also returning to a more monochromatic look of notes in the past.

