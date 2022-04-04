Unsung Heroes: Newest deacon Rommel Welch doing God’s work in prison | Loop Barbados

Rommel Welch will now carry the title of Minister, in addition to husband, father, son, brother, nephew and colleague.

Loop Community will embark on articles this month to highlight unsung heroes across the island since the country observes National Heroes Day in April, and we start with this man of God.

at this season, God’s purpose will be manifested in his life” and he said, “To God be the glory

A prison officer by profession, Welch has not only led the technical ministry at Dunamis Outreach Ministry over the past five years, but in his career he has taken time to share the word of God with inmates and with young children who found themselves as wards at the Government Industrial School (GIS).

The congregants at his consecration ceremony, held at Dunamis today, Sunday, April 3, 2022, heard that Welch joined the Barbados Prison Service at 18 years old and although some situations were difficult God continued to protect and covered him in every respect.

He endeavoured to obey Jesus’ mandate, even in the work place. When he was seconded to Government Industrial School commonly known as Dodds at the time, he was privileged to plan for his wards to learn more about Christ. Bro Rommel was able to accompany some of the wards, both boys and girls, to the Social Hall Church on several occasions. The youth of the church were also able to pay reciprocal visits under his guidance. He considers this to be one of his greatest achievements.

Social Hall was Welch’s childhood church and some of his Sunday School and childhood friends had nothing but glowing remarks for him.

Minister Welch was baptised at his family church – Social Hall under the leadership of Pastor Smith at age 16 and was the Youth President in his early teens. Today, for the teen who regularly attended Bible schools and church camps, as well Sunday morning, Sunday night and Wednesday night Youth Services through his younger years and for the man who never turned his back on religious activities, it has all come full circle, when he received his flowers before his loved ones and friends.

His former Sunday School classmate Barbara Scott told Loop that he is an example others should follow.

Loop also interviewed his aunt and uncle who are true people of faith. Minister Ivan Moore affectionately known as ‘Uncle Sam’ said that Welch deserves the honour. Moved to tears as the leaders of Dunamis prayed over Welch, his aunt Eudene ‘Mother Moore’ Moore told Loop that she was overflowing with joy at his becoming a deacon. She wept as Pastor Carlos Brathwaite ordinated the ceremony.

Welch, whose favourite scripture is ‘Psalm 116:12 – What shall I render unto the Lord for all His benefits toward me?’, thanked God for keeping him all these years. He thanked his parents Maxine and Kirkland Welch and he paid tribute to his sister Sophia who passed away, saying that she, who was a woman of strong faith, must be with the angels rejoicing today. Minister Welch, along with his late sister Sophia and brother David were raised at Uncle Sam and Mother Moore’s residence.

Minister Welch believes that “at this season, God’s purpose will be manifested in his life” and he said, “To God be the glory”.

To submit a recommendation for this series, email us at [email protected] with the name and contact information for the suggested unsung hero in your community.