Unsung Heroes: Farmers recognised for their efforts during pandemic | Loop Barbados

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the agriculture sector in Barbados was stimulated as borders worldwide closed thereby impacting the importation of goods.

At the time, James Paul was at the forefront, addressing the plight of concerns and ensuring that their needs were met.

Paul is the chief executive officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society. A familiar face in the agricultural sector, for over two decades he has passionately advocated for the infrastructural development of agriculture in Barbados.

He was one of the thousands honoured at the Kensington Oval on National Heroes Day, for his contribution on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul received a Humanitarian Pin for his efforts.

Speaking to Loop News, he was humbled by the recognition but noted that it was simply a matter of doing what was right, as the world grappled with a health crisis.

“I’m not sure why I’m being recognised but I think during COVID, people would have in some cases put themselves out of the way to try and assist in whatever way in the roles that we are in,” he remarked.

When the Government announced a 24-hour curfew and restricted movement in April 2020, Paul immediately sought to ensure that local farmers were accounted for and were able to continue their operations as normal. The agriculture sector was put at a disadvantage as its operating hours extended beyond the legislated curfew.

“What we attempted to do was to, first of all, ensure that the operations of the individual farming enterprises were not disrupted as a result of the lockdowns that were imposed. And certainly, the curfew hours presented challenges, especially to the poultry producers because some of the functions of the industry had to be done outside of normal hours.”

“The thing is the agriculture, a lot of these activities have to be taken outside of those normal hours so we had to make sure that no matter what happens that those employees who had to go even during the curfew hours were not disrupted from functioning, so we actually tackled the Minister of Agriculture [Indar Weir] on it and even on the issues of passes….We recognised that it was important that we maintain the flow of operations.”

Panic buying took over Barbados during the lockdown period. Thousands lined outside of supermarkets and some citizens sought to cut to the chase and headed directly to the farms to source their produce.

Paul applauded the hundreds of Barbadian farmers who “stepped up” and came to the aid of citizens and Government.

“I want to compliment some of the farmers. The farmers in Spring Hall Land Lease Project, the farmers in the south of Barbados who continued growing and producing those potato crops, watermelon crops, and in St George, they played a principal role in trying to ensure that local foods were on Barbadian tables,” Paul said.

Although the pandemic shows no signs of diminishing just yet, the BAS CEO revealed that it has been quite the learning experience. He noted that COVID-19 highlighted “the need for adaptation” and for further development of the agricultural sector as it relates to the promotion and distribution of produce.

“You also have to be able to put forward your case. Do not doubt the contribution you are making,” he told Loop News.

“I hope as we go into the future, we learn from and recognise in any future things where we can work more closely with other partners, other persons in the private sector to help to achieve the objective of better distribution of produce that is what we [at the BAS] should be doing,” he added.