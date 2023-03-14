Unstoppable Wales lead the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Who is going to stop the “Green Machine”?

This is the question on the lips of all domestic football followers, as Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League leaders Weymouth Wales, won their fifth consecutive game last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The Carrington Village outfit dismissed title challengers Brittons Hill FC 3-0 in the top of the clash, and feature match of the evening.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Prior to this result, the neighbouring clubs were the only two unbeaten teams in the league, but Wales was just too good on the night for their opponents.

The opening goal in the 22nd minute was a sign of the quality to come from Weymouth Wales.

National wingers Ackeel Applewhaite and Nadre Butcher combined to stretch the disorganized Brittons Hill defense.

A precise crossfield pass from Applewhaite found Butcher on the left who easily went by two defenders and finished with a strong right foot finish into the bottom right hand corner.

Brittons Hill FC

Brittons Hill were quite generous with the second goal as Applewhaite received the ball at the top of the penalty area with no opponent within reach and placed his shot beyond the outstretched right arm of Guyanese international goalkeeper Shaquille Frank in the 39th minute.

Wales eased their foot off the accelerator in the second half and were wasteful at times as Brittons Hill offered little resistance to the Wales charge.

Weymouth Wales

National defender Rashad Smith delivered the finishing blow to Brittons Hill in the 76th minute, when his powerful freekick from just outside of the penalty area, took a slight touch off the wall, before going under the body of Frank.

Wales now hold sole supremacy at the top of the league, with a perfect record of 15 points.