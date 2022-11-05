Unstable conditions affecting island ahead of tropical wave next week Loop Barbados

A tropical wave will affect Barbados next Tuesday.

Rainy weather is expected to continue this weekend into next week.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, here is the forecast for the next three days.

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional intermittent scattered heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Monday, November 7, 2022

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional intermittent scattered heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.