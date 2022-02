A 44-year-old man has died.

Around 6:45am, today, February 17, members of the Barbados Police Force were summoned to Hillswick, St Joseph, where a body was discovered by close relatives of the deceased.

On arrival, police noted that the man was unresponsive and a medical doctor was summoned to scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim and the death is being ruled as an unnatural death.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.