Unnatural death of 23-year-old woman under police investigation Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a 23-year-old St Michael woman.

According to Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, police received a report at about 7:30 pm on Sunday, July 2, 2023, and responded to a shop located at “Alexander Pile”, Pelican Village, St Michael, where they confirmed the presence of a lifeless body within the building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

Police explained that the victim was initially discovered by someone who knows her and who had been to the location in search of her as she had not been able to reach her for some time. That person then called and reported the matter to the police.

She was formally identified by family members.

Investigations are ongoing.