Unnatural death at Bridgetown Port Loop Barbados

Unnatural death at Bridgetown Port Loop Barbados
Container falls on employee

Lawmen are investigating an unnatural death at the Bridgetown Port.

A container reportedly fell on an employee.

More details to come.

