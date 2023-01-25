United States Coast Guard Interdicts More Illegal Caribbean Migrants – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Monday, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon repatriated 58 Dominicans and returned seven Haitians to a Dominican Republic patrol boat just off Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The move followed the interdiction of an irregular migrant voyage vessel in Mona Passage waters near Puerto Rico.

According to the Coast Guard, the Cutter Richard Dixon interdicted a 25-foot blue and wooden makeshift boat Sunday night in Mona Passage waters.

Earlier, a Coast Guard aircraft had detected the overloaded makeshift vessel from which migrants were continuously bailing water.

Following the interdiction, the cutter crew provided lifejackets to the migrants.

The crew then safely rescued the migrants.

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon’s commanding officer Lieutenant Nicholas Rogers praised the effort.

“The excellent coordination and quick response efforts between the Coast Guard responding units and watchstanders saved 65 lives from a possible tragic outcome,” Rogers observed.

“This voyage is extremely dangerous and occurs aboard grossly overloaded and unseaworthy vessels. Your life and the life of all others in the voyage will be at risk,” he warned.

From October 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, the Coast Guard carried out 14 illegal voyage interdictions in Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico.

During the period, Coast Guard crews interdicted 419 non-U.S. citizens, including 327 Dominicans, 91 Haitians, and one individual of unknown nationality.

NewsAmericasNow.com